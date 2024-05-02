There had been a licensed premises on the site since 1848, run by coach proprietor and spirit dealer William Abbot.

The pub was named after a nearby dry dock on the Forth & Clyde Canal, which was constructed in 1790. It was last used for boat repair in 1962.

The Herald understands that the pub now faces demolition.

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) was approved for 1794-1850 Maryhill Road in June 2022. The CPO is in partnership with Maryhill Housing Association, who will deliver mixed-tenure affordable housing on the site.

Whilst not included in the initial feasibility, The Herald understands that Maryhill Housing Association are undertaking a feasibility study of the site of the Kelvin Dock to be included in the final CPO proposal.