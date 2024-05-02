easyJet has brought a sixth aircraft to Glasgow Airport, enabling the airline to operate its biggest-ever flying programme from the hub.
Inaugural flights to Enfidha in Tunisia took off for the first time today and flights to Larnaca in Cyprus are set to take off for the first time later this week.
The new “neo” aircraft will join three Airbus A320 family aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in Glasgow, the most since operations began.
easyJet said this demonstrated the airline’s “long-term commitment to Scotland by providing more great value choice, offering 86 routes across 19 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa”.
easyJet noted that it had, since its very first flight from Glasgow to London Luton more than 27 years ago, flown in excess of 42 million passengers from the airport and a record seven million passengers to and from Scotland during its 2023 financial year.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the sixth aircraft to our fleet in Glasgow today and launching more new routes for what is set to be our biggest ever summer in Scotland. “We are proud to have flown over 42 million passengers to and from Glasgow, which is a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers in Scotland who continue to choose us.”
Mark Beveridge, managing director at Glasgow Airport, said: “It has been nearly 30 years since easyJet’s first-ever flight touched down in Glasgow and in the ensuing years the relationship between airline and airport has gone from strength to strength.
“Today we welcome the addition of a sixth aircraft to easyJet’s Glasgow-based fleet, which is a significant investment and underlines the airline’s commitment to delivering growth at our airport.”
He added: “As well as supporting 40 new jobs here at Glasgow, this additional aircraft will help deliver even more choice and convenience for the 2.5 million passengers who choose to travel with easyJet across 34 destinations from our airport each year.”
