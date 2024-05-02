The Herald on Sunday revealed in October that the UK had put in place a potential four-nation rescue plan which would involve events being staged in Glasgow.

While a bid by the Canadian province of Alberta failed to materialise, the Scottish Government has already been in talks with Commonwealth Games Scotland and Glasgow City Council about the event returning to the city which hosted it in 2014.

Organisers are expected to announce their ‘favoured proposed host' this month according to Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray.

Now, it’s being suggested that the games could be held without money from the public purse paying for it.

Mr Gray said cash from the Commonwealth Games Federation, plus “commercial income” from the event, could cover costs.

During a meeting of parliament on Thursday morning, SNP backbencher John Mason asked for an update on the Scottish Government’s involvement in the proposals for Glasgow to potentially host the Games in 2026.

Mr Gray said: "The federation said they intend to announce a decision in May 2024. If at that stage, Scotland is deemed to be the only viable option, then steps will be taken to gather additional information and assurances to enable the Scottish Government to confirm or otherwise its support to proceed.

“The Commonwealth Games Scotland concept proposes a significantly reduced budget in the region of £135m, with £100m funding being drawn from the Commonwealth Games Federation, plus commercial income and not from the public purse.”

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney hailed the Scottish Government’s proposals but said he was disappointed that it did not include an athlete's village which was 'one of the great legacies of the 2014 games.'

He suggested the Scottish Government should be using the opportunity to focus state investment in accelerating the regeneration of currently derelict sites in Glasgow that are already in the pipeline for redevelopment’ and use them as an athlete's village.

Mr Sweeney suggested the Red Road or Cowlairs areas.

Mr Gray said the time scales and public finance situation should remain the focus to ensure the proposal is successful.

He added: “Glasgow’s legacy of 2014 was phenomenal, and the city already has a credible reputation in the world as a host.

“The infrastructure that is already in place puts Glasgow in a good position, but should Glasgow be the preferred location, the consideration has to be the timescale and what we would be able to offer which has to align with what the federation is looking for.”