The event, compered by comedy-circuit and TV regular, Matt Richardson, took place in front of hundreds of members of Scotland’s buoyant recruitment sector, and there were representatives too from all award sponsors as well as from ZONAL and MDH Recruitment, who also supported the event.

For all of the finalists, this was their chance to shine in front of an audience of their peers, and for the winners it was recognition of their achievements. And it proved to be a highly successful night for one firm in particular, with a double win for accounting and finance recruitment specialists, Hutcheon Mearns from Aberdeen, who carried off the Scottish Recruitment Agency of the Year award and saw Head of Resourcing, Jane Setter, named Recruitment Consultant of the Year.

Meanwhile, pensions and finance company Aegon won the In-House Recruitment Team of the Year award, which was sponsored by Hire Intelligence.

Afterwards, Ewan Stark, CEO of Hire Intelligence, congratulated all the finalists and praised the organisation of the event, expressing how much his own team had enjoyed the evening.

“What a great night! Congratulations to all the finalists, those commended and especially this year's winners. The Hire Intelligence team had a lot of fun, great to see the award judges letting their hair down and thank you to all the events staff for a really well and enjoyable evening.” he said.

Other winners included Turning Point Scotland, who carried off the Creative Idea of the Year title, and Allied Vehicles Limited, who won in the Recruitment Campaign of the Year category.

Burness Paull LLP received the Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiative award, which was sponsored by The Ayrshire Hospice, whose Head of Human Resources, Gemma Reid said: “What a fantastic night and congratulations to all the winners at the s1jobs Recruitment Awards.

“Witnessing the diverse array of businesses represented across various sectors was truly inspiring. At the Ayrshire Hospice, our organisational culture revolves around fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where every individual thrives. As an employer, our goal is not just to recruit talent, but to nurture a community where passion for palliative and end-of-life care flourishes. This commitment extends beyond hiring processes; it's ingrained in every aspect of our work. The evening's celebration beautifully acknowledged the dedication and spirit of those who contribute to our mission, and we are honoured to have been part of this remarkable event.”

And there was also a win for The Ayrshire Hospice itself, which was named Charity Employer of the Year, sponsored by LHH.

Meanwhile, Burness Paull LLP were back on the podium again to collect the Early Careers Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by Harvey Nash, and there was also a commendation in this category for Kibble, who support at-risk young people.

It was a night to remember too for multi-discipline recruitment company, Search, which was named UK & International Recruitment Agency of the Year, while the Shona McKenzie Shine Award, which recognises the best and brightest in the industry, was won by Dianne Winwood of the University of the West of Scotland.

And the final accolade of the evening, the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, went to Steve White, a long-time judge of the s1jobs Recruitment Awards, who was stunned to have the spotlight turned on himself.

During a long career, Steve has worked in brand and product marketing, formed the digital division of Strathearn Advertising, and created Calgary Communications where he works as a talent and people marketing consultant with clients locally, nationally and internationally.

Announcing the award, Chairman of the Judging Panel and Sales Director for s1jobs, Craig Anderson said: “Steve’s innovation, passion and relentless desire for results has seen him be instrumental in changing the way organisations approach talent attraction and engagement.

“Calgary Communications has established itself as a Scottish leader within the talent and people brand space, known for its compelling employer brand work, campaigns, strategic recruitment marketing, but most importantly, the results that they deliver.

“Steve himself is an exceptionally modest man, but his contributions to Scottish HR and Talent Attraction have earned him the status of a legend in the industry.”