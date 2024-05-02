Global Airlines took full ownership of the A380, formerly operated by China Southern Airlines, in February this year. Prior to that, it was withdrawn from use and ferried to Mojave in late 2022.

The arrival at Prestwick marked the first time an Airbus A380 has landed at the nationalised airport.

According to aviation website Simple Flying, having transferred ownership to Global Airlines in January this year, the aircraft took a few test flights in February before embarking on its transatlantic crossing from Canada to Scotland.

The flight garnered significant interest online, with thousands tracking its journey on flight tracking site Flightradar24.

Following its arrival at Prestwick on Tuesday, Global Airlines posted on social media: “We did it! The first fully owned Global Airlines A380 flew its first transatlantic and transcontinental flights from Mojave to Prestwick today, via Montreal.

“ As planned, she landed safely in Scotland earlier this afternoon. This is a fantastic achievement and a major milestone in Global’s development.

“More news and insight to follow soon, but for now we’re celebrating the moment, we are thrilled to have landed on UK soil.”

Glasgow Prestwick Airport CEO Ian Forgie said: "We are delighted to have supported Global with this key stage in their exciting journey.

"It was also the first time an A380 has landed at Prestwick, so this was an exciting moment in Prestwick's aviation history. It drew a large crowd of aviation enthusiasts who wanted to witness the touchdown."

Founded by entrepreneur, James Asquith in 2021, Global Airlines aims to begin operations from London to New York City and Los Angeles, using a fleet of four Airbus A380s.