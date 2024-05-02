John Swinney has thanked his family for their support in his bid to become Scotland’s next first minister.
He has admitted that it “will involve challenges” for him and wife, the journalist Elizabeth Quigley, and their son, Matthew.
"I am deeply grateful to my wife and my son for the support and the encouragement they've given to do this,” he told ITV Border.
Elizabeth, who is a BBC Scotland reporter, has secondary progressive Multiple Sclerosis.
Asked if he was making a personal sacrifice to run for leader, he told ITV Border: "I am making a personal sacrifice to stand for leader of the SNP.
"I thought a year ago I had done my bit. I'd had a long government career, 16 years as a senior minister, and I thought the time was right for me to move on.
"But times and circumstances change. The SNP is in a difficult position just now, it's not as cohesive as it needs to be. It needs to be brought back together again and I believe I've got the skills and the attributes to make that happen.
"That's why I've come forward. I've not walked on by."
Mr Swinney - who has two grown-up children from a previous marriage - said he had had to take time to make the decision and have conversations with his wife and son to ensure "we can manage our way through this".
He went on: "I was under media pressure almost immediately after the First Minister announced his decision as to whether I would stand and I've had to take time to speak with my wife and my son to make sure we can manage our way through this because this will involve challenges for all of us.
"I am deeply grateful to my wife and my son for the support and the encouragement they've given to do this.
"They know how much I am devoted to the SNP. They know how much I am concerned about where we are as a party and they recognise I've got something to do to help sort that."
He told The Courier: “If I had given an answer on Tuesday, I wouldn’t have properly engaged with my family. And that’s not how I live my life.
“I had to give very careful consideration to standing for office. My wife relies on the support that I can offer her.
“We have a 13-year-old son who has a lot of activities and interests.
“If I’m going to do the job well, I have to know those that I love are alright. That things are OK for them.
“I can’t just go off deciding things for myself, I must make the right judgements for them.”
Mr Swinney told the paper that Matthew had just one question when they discussed it as a family.
“His question to me was ‘if you become first minister can I still play hockey?’, I said it would be permissible.
“He’s a very resilient young lad, and as long as he gets to play hockey he’ll be fine.”
