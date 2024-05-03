Gers Food Banks, part of the Fans Supporting Food Banks (FSFB) movement, will be collecting outside Ibrox subway from 11.45am.

The last collection against Dundee saw bags of food donated to the Govan Pantry, and £115 raised in cash was spent on groceries which were donated to the Glasgow South East foodbank.

All donations will be given directly to the local community.

Two of our volunteers took the cash donations from our latest collection, and bought as many items as we could for a local foodbank.



This delivery has just been dropped off to the @GlasgowSEFBank this morning.



Thanks again to all Rangers fans who donated. pic.twitter.com/PbgFIMb8GZ — GersFoodBanks (@GersFoodBanks) April 5, 2024

Fans Supporting Foodbanks was founded by supporters of Liverpool and Everton in 2015, and the donation drive has taken off in Scotland, with both Rangers and Celtic supporters collecting for local causes.

Other supporters to have organised collections include Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Dundee, Brechin and Motherwell.

FSFS said: "We want to unite supporters of every single club in Scotland. No matter how big or small the supporter base is there is a place for all supporters of football to get involved in FSFS.

"We want to show how inclusive, powerful and community focused that football fans in Scotland can be when we stand together to tackle issues like poverty.

"This isn’t about party politics or one football club over another, it's about showing the difference that fan activism can make and football fans standing in solidarity with one another to support foodbanks during a cost of living crisis."