The launch date of the second ferry to serve the islands being built in Turkey has been announced, marking an “important milestone” in the Scottish Government’s plan to launch six vessels by 2026.
Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said the MV Loch Indaal, which will serve Islay and Jura, will launch on June 8.
The announcement comes after the MV Isle of Islay launched in Turkish waters in March, with the vessel expected to enter service in November.
The Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal are two of four ferries being built at the Cemre yard in Turkey, with the others said to be “progressing well and according to schedule”, CMAL told MSPs in March.
The progress stands in sharp contrast to the two larger ferries – the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa – being built at the state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which are six years late and several times over-budget.
READ MORE: CalMac ferry 23 years past 'sell by date' out of action again in 'retirement zone'
Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL, said: “With the launch of Isle of Islay in March, and Glen Rosa in April, Loch Indaal will be the third vessel to launch within three months.
“Work is progressing well at Cemre, and we are on schedule and on budget with all four vessels, which will be welcome news for islanders.”
On June 8, the Loch Indaal will enter the water at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyyard in Yalova.
Work will then continue on the vessel slipway and it is expected to arrive in Scotland in February.
An official naming ceremony is scheduled for the middle of next year.
The ferry will have a capacity of 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m delighted that the launch of the MV Loch Indaal has been confirmed for early June.
“This is another important milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering six new major vessels into service by 2026.
“I have no doubt the communities and businesses on Islay and Jura are looking forward to a more resilient and modern ferry service, with further vessels set to bring similar improvements to other parts of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here