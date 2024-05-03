Brought to you by
Researcher Dr Andrea Blomkvist and her team in Glasgow are searching for volunteers to get involved in a new study which investigates cognitive functions in aphantasia using virtual reality and EEG.
Dr Blomqvist explains: “We are looking for participants for a study on imagination. We are currently recruiting participants aged between 18 and 65 who cannot create visual images in their mind’s eye (aphantasia), and asking them to come to the XR Lab at the University of Glasgow, where you will complete tasks using virtual reality (VR) and EEG.
"This will take approximately 1.5 – 2 hours. We will also ask you to complete some questionnaires online in your home, which will take approximately 30 minutes. Those involved will be compensated for their time to the tune of a £35 voucher."
People who wish to take part should fit the following criteria:
- Are between 18 and 65 years old
- Have corrected to normal vision (glasses or contact lenses are acceptable)
- Are in good health
- Have English as a first language
- Are based in or around Glasgow
- Will be available for a test session in the XR-lab between February and June 2024
However, you cannot take part if you:
- Would be unable to wear a mobile EEG device due to any physical or medical reasons
- Have epilepsy or a history of seizures
- Have any identified neurological conditions
- Are particularly prone to motion sickness
Make Contact
For those who it the criteria outlined and wishing to take part or have any questions, please email Dr Andrea Blomkvist - andrea.blomkvist@glasgow.ac.uk with the subject line ‘Imagination Study’.
You will be sent a link to schedule an in-person lab session.
Andrea Blomkvist is based at the University of Glasgow's Centre for the Study of Perceptual Experience, where she holds a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellowship and a Lord Kelvin/Adam Smith Fellowship. Andrea investigates what unifies mental imagery as a kind which can explain cognitive phenomena. As part of an interdisciplinary project between neuroscience and philosophy, I also conduct empirical research into the function of mental imagery, looking especially at its contribution to episodic memory in individuals with aphantasia.
Learn more here https://www.andreablomkvist.com/get-involved.html
