"This will take approximately 1.5 – 2 hours. We will also ask you to complete some questionnaires online in your home, which will take approximately 30 minutes. Those involved will be compensated for their time to the tune of a £35 voucher."

People who wish to take part should fit the following criteria:

Are between 18 and 65 years old

Have corrected to normal vision (glasses or contact lenses are acceptable)

Are in good health

Have English as a first language

Are based in or around Glasgow

Will be available for a test session in the XR-lab between February and June 2024

However, you cannot take part if you:

Would be unable to wear a mobile EEG device due to any physical or medical reasons

Have epilepsy or a history of seizures

Have any identified neurological conditions

Are particularly prone to motion sickness

Make Contact

For those who it the criteria outlined and wishing to take part or have any questions, please email Dr Andrea Blomkvist - andrea.blomkvist@glasgow.ac.uk with the subject line ‘Imagination Study’.

You will be sent a link to schedule an in-person lab session.

Andrea Blomkvist is based at the University of Glasgow's Centre for the Study of Perceptual Experience, where she holds a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellowship and a Lord Kelvin/Adam Smith Fellowship. Andrea investigates what unifies mental imagery as a kind which can explain cognitive phenomena. As part of an interdisciplinary project between neuroscience and philosophy, I also conduct empirical research into the function of mental imagery, looking especially at its contribution to episodic memory in individuals with aphantasia.

Learn more here https://www.andreablomkvist.com/get-involved.html