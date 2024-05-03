Items include Subway hoodies emblazoned with all 15 Subway stations on them, mugs featuring the famous Subway upholstery and Outer-Inner Circle design, socks, water bottles, pencil cases and prints.

It comes after SPT issued a call in January for Glasgow Subway enthusiasts to take their love for the world’s third oldest underground network “to the next level” by becoming the faces of the brand-new Glasgow Subway merchandise range.

The launch of the Glasgow Subway merchandise range comes just a few months after First Bus launched its own streetwear range in collaboration with Scottish creatives.

The limited-edition range was created as part of a wider campaign from the Aberdeen-based transport group designed to encourage under-22-year-olds to explore their cities and surrounding areas using their free bus pass.

The streetwear collection, which includes a screen-printed t-shirt, a hand-stitched bucket hat and a sling bag, was made available to young people for free at special ‘drops’ in Glasgow and Aberdeen in February.