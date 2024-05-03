Glasgow Subway has teased the launch of a brand new merchandise range.
Subway operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) offered a sneak peek of what products will be available in the range ahead of a big reveal next week.
Items include Subway hoodies emblazoned with all 15 Subway stations on them, mugs featuring the famous Subway upholstery and Outer-Inner Circle design, socks, water bottles, pencil cases and prints.
It comes after SPT issued a call in January for Glasgow Subway enthusiasts to take their love for the world’s third oldest underground network “to the next level” by becoming the faces of the brand-new Glasgow Subway merchandise range.
Launching 7 May
Sign up for early access > https://t.co/zOPVUoHYsc#SubwaySwag pic.twitter.com/u16DwvnDlG
The launch of the Glasgow Subway merchandise range comes just a few months after First Bus launched its own streetwear range in collaboration with Scottish creatives.
The limited-edition range was created as part of a wider campaign from the Aberdeen-based transport group designed to encourage under-22-year-olds to explore their cities and surrounding areas using their free bus pass.
The streetwear collection, which includes a screen-printed t-shirt, a hand-stitched bucket hat and a sling bag, was made available to young people for free at special ‘drops’ in Glasgow and Aberdeen in February.
