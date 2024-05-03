The Retail Trust charity has started a £1 million renovation of its Hugh Fraser Retirement Estate in Newton Mearns to create a new hub for older people and the community across East Renfrewshire.
Three disused spaces within the estate’s Crookfur House are being refurbished by the Retail Trust to create the new facilities.
The charity said these would cater for more than 1,000 local people a year and provide “more support for those most at risk of isolation and with long-term health needs”.
The Retail Trust said the community café and reception area were also being fully upgraded as part of the project.
When work is completed later this year, the hub will offer a range of activities including exercise classes, craft groups, film nights, quizzes and indoor bowls.
The project is being delivered by construction company Clark Contracts.
More than 120 people live on the Hugh Fraser Retirement Estate, one of five supported living estates run by the Retail Trust for people retired from the retail industry, or who are in the care of someone working in or retired from the sector. The charity noted it also works with more than 200 retailers to "protect their staff’s well-being".
The Retail Trust observed that East Renfrewshire’s proportion of residents with long-term health conditions is the fourth-highest in Scotland, according to the council’s planning for the future report. The charity said the hub would also run new disability and health support groups to meet "local needs".
Representatives from East Renfrewshire Council, including council leader Owen O'Donnell, attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the start of the work.
Other organisations supporting the development of the Retail Trust’s new community hub include Talking Points East Renfrewshire, Men’s Shed and Helping Hands.
Lawrence Coen, managing director of property and supported living at the Retail Trust, said: “We want to address the lack of community facilities and local support for people with long-term health conditions like dementia across East Renfrewshire. Refurbishing these spaces will allow us to really increase the activities and support the Retail Trust can offer both our residents and the wider community.
“We’ve worked closely with our residents and organisations like Voluntary Action, Age Concern and East Renfrewshire Council to develop our plans and we’re really pleased with the help and funding we have now secured from a number of other important partners. We know this new community hub will provide a real lifeline to people most at risk of isolation or with long-term health needs and it’s only being made possible thanks to our brilliant supporters.”
The Retail Trust has also secured funding from organisations including the Hugh Fraser Foundation, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ community ownership fund, the Scottish Government’s place based investment fund, Scottish Power Renewables, East Renfrewshire Council, Garfield Weston Foundation, Next, the B&Q Foundation and Dobbies Garden Centres.
Mr O'Donnell said: "It's fantastic to see this project get under way in Newton Mearns. The hub is the heart of this retirement village, for both residents and neighbours, and I'm sure everyone will enjoy the new, improved café and community spaces.
“I'm delighted we were able to support the improvements through the Scottish Government place based investment and East Renfrewshire renewable energy funds and look forward to seeing it complete, creating yet more community facilities for local residents and visitors to East Renfrewshire."
