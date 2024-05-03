With it looking increasingly likely that only John Swinney has put himself forward for the SNP leadership, the session looks set to take place as Humza Yousaf prepares to leave Bute House.

Just last week, the First Minister admitted that Patrick Harvie's unwillingness to accept the findings of Dr Cass’s review had played a part in the collapse of the coalition government, which ultimately led to his downfall.

The report – published last month – highlighted a lack of evidence for some treatments for children presenting with gender dysphoria.

The four-year review into specialist services in England for young people questioning their gender identity warned that an entire field of medicine had been “built on shaky foundations”.

Dr Cass found there was no good evidence to support the practice of prescribing puberty blockers; hormones given to under-18s to pause puberty or transition to the opposite sex.

It emerged shortly after the report’s publication that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian have suspended the use of the treatment.

The health committee - chaired by the SNP's Clare Haughey - will have an opportunity “to put questions to Dr Cass regarding the findings and recommendations of the Cass Review, and potential implications for the provision of gender identity services in Scotland.”

They have also announced plans to “take further evidence from relevant stakeholders to explore implications of the Cass Review for future provision of gender identity services in Scotland.”

Last month, During an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Harvie - who was a minister at the time - was asked if he accepted that the Cass report was a valid scientific document.

He replied: "I've seen far too many criticisms of it to be able to say that.”

The next day, during an interview with the BBC’s Today programme, he was asked if he accepted the findings of the Cass Review.

He said it had been “politicised and weaponised” against trans people.

The comments triggered a motion of no confidence from Alba MSP, Ash Regan.

While the SNP's chief whip claimed publicly that none of her members would back the vote, reports have suggested that a number were likely to rebel.

Two days later, Mr Yousaf stunned Holyrood by scrapping the Bute House Agreement.

In his first interviews since announcing his intention to resign, Mr Yousaf said the comments had caused problems.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC: “I made it very clear my position and the government’s position was on the Cass review, but it is fair to say that of course those comments that were made by Patrick Harvie on the Sunday Show did upset a lot in my group.

“We co-operated well with the Greens for almost three years on a number of issues but it was clearly becoming strained – the Bute House Agreement.”

Mr Yousaf said he thought it was “a matter of days or weeks” until the powersharing deal with the Greens came to an end, however he said: “But I accept fully the manner in which it was done clearly caused upset and therefore I’ve paid the price of that.”