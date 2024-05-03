He says the sea has fascinated him all his life. “My father’s family is from the Isle of Harris and my dad spent time working on fishing boats in the Minch, so I grew up listening to his stories and they have stayed with me all my life.”

Evening light looking to the sea Kintyre

Recently he learned about another personal connection to the ocean in his family history. “Last year, a Morrison cousin got in touch to tell me that he had discovered that my great grandfather, Murdoch Morrison, was a lighthouse keeper’s assistant. He worked in lighthouses all over Scotland in the 1860s.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard that! I love lighthouses and have been painting them all my life. Suddenly it made sense: that’s why I love the sea, that’s why I love lighthouses - I have the sea in my blood!”

The 50 new paintings in Morrison & The Sea feature a range of locations, from the cliffs of Mangersta on the Isle of Lewis to the spectacular “Gauldrons” of Machrihanish.

The yellow rocks Isle of Iona

John says: “It’s an amazing place. The water will be quite quiet and then a wave will come in and it will suddenly roar. People thought there was something bewitched about it which is why they called it The Gauldrons. I’ve painted it a number of times, and I kept coming back to it in this show.”

As always, colour is important. John says: “A pillar of expressionism is to distort and use colour with the aim of expressing an emotional experience rather than a physical reality. Colour is very important to my work - the colours tell the story.”

Low tide Arnish Point Lighthouse Isle of Lewis

Susan Bennett, owner of the Strathearn Gallery, said: “We are delighted and honoured to welcome John back to the gallery for a solo exhibition in the gallery’s 30th anniversary year.

“The colours and stories in the paintings spark a profound connection with viewers and John’s work is rightly coveted by art lovers around the world.”

Morrison & The Sea - The Rocks - The Cliffs by John Lowrie Morrison OBE, 4th May - 2nd June at The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL.

Click here www.strathearn-gallery.com