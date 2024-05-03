The union said it has concerns over the responsibilities of conductors, including dispatch, opening and closing doors, and their safety-critical role.

ScotRail members voted overwhelmingly for strike action, with 76 per cent voting Yes on a 79 per cent turnout.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ScotRail members have spoken loud and clear – they will not allow the employer to dilute their roles and responsibilities as guards.

“Our members play a vital safety role with the dispatch of services and while the train is on the move.

“The Scottish Government, which has overall responsibility for ScotRail, needs to wake up to the reality that our members want to be treated as valuable assets on the railway and they will not back down until a negotiated settlement is reached.”

It comes as some rail passengers in the country brace themselves for disruption this weekend as Network Rail carries out 487 planned projects between Saturday and Monday.

The brunt of the disruption will be south of the border with London Euston, Milton Keyne, and Liverpool routes being affected over the bank holiday weekend.

However, the most significant disruption will be on Sunday when no trains will run between Glasgow and England.