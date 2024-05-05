The explosive claims have been rejected by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), who are responsible for appointing senior officers.

It is another sign of the turmoil that has engulfed the higher echelons of the service in recent months.

READ MORE: Whistleblower claims leadership of Police Scotland in 'turmoil'

Last week, it emerged that David Page, Police Scotland’s deputy chief officer, had been given an early retirement payoff.

He had been off sick for work-related stress and had lodged an official grievance against the new chief.

His complaint reportedly related to Gary Ridley, assistant chief officer of Durham constabulary, who was providing CC Farrell with “unpaid advice” on issues including budget challenges, strategic planning and reducing bureaucracy.

According to reports, an SPA investigation into Mr Page’s complaint established that CC Farrell had “no case to answer”.

CC Farrell, the first woman to lead Police Scotland, joined last October after a four-year stint in charge of Durham Constabulary.

At the end of last year, it emerged thar CC Farrell was driven 120 miles from Edinburgh to Northumberland in a police car after trains were cancelled during Storm Babet in October.

Mr Ridley was in the car with her and was dropped off at home in Tyneside.

CC Farrell, who apologised for the “error in judgment”, was only 11 days into the job when the trip occurred.

She told MSPs on Holyrood’s criminal justice committee in December that she had a “network of people whom I know bring value to policing”, and that Mr Ridley was one of them.

Our insider said that it was problematic that neither the chief nor two of the three Deputy Chief Constables (DCCs) had ties to Scotland.

They added that of the current permanent ten-person police officer executive team, "only two members have risen through the ranks within Scotland."

They claimed this "suggests a strategic sidelining of Scottish officers in favour of external perspectives, all under the oversight of the Chair of the Scottish Police Authority."

They added that the Chief Constable was attempting to “align Scottish policing more closely with methodologies from England and Wales” and risked overlooking “the distinct legal, social, and cultural landscape of Scotland.”

They described this as a "misalignment" and said it could "lead to operational inefficiencies and a palpable disconnect with the communities we serve, ultimately eroding public trust."

Our source went on to say that this "marginalisation of officers advocating for a distinctly Scottish policing model points to an uncomfortable environment within Police Scotland."

They added: "Those voicing the need for a localised approach find themselves isolated, often being pushed towards retirement.

"This internal culture at the executive level not only stifles discussion and innovation but also raises concerns about the sustainability of a leadership that reflects Scotland’s unique identity and values.

"As Scottish expertise wanes within the police executive, the potential long-term consequences are stark.

"An executive disconnected from traditional Scottish values and legal practices may find itself ill-equipped to address local issues effectively.”

"This disconnection could lead to a degradation of service and a decline in public confidence—outcomes that Scotland can ill afford.

"The predominance of non-Scottish officers in the executive team has resulted in a detachment from both the workforce and the community, an unprecedented situation.

"The pattern of leadership appointments within Police Scotland is more than a procedural flaw; it represents a potential crisis in identity and effectiveness.

"To address these challenges, there is an urgent need for a recalibrated approach to leadership recruitment—one that values deep ties to and understanding of Scotland’s unique cultural and legal landscape."

The force has had a number of senior vacancies recently, with the SPA launching a drive to recruit three new Assistant Chief Constables (ACCs) in March.

We previously told how David Duncan, ACC in charge of the Policing Together portfolio, had retired after little more than a year in post.

Two of the most experienced deputy chief constables, Fiona Taylor and Malcolm Graham, also retired recently.

READ MORE: SPF warns Police Scotland ‘becoming a reactive service

The SPA said the senior office recruitment process was "robust and detailed."

They pointed out that since CC Farrell’s appointment last October, she had been involved in the appointment of two DCCs, one of whom is Scottish.

All previous appointments involved her predecessor Sir Iain Livingstone.

A spokesperson for the SPA said "The Chief Constable has demonstrated her commitment to policing in Scotland since taking office in October last year.

“She has set out her unequivocal support for Police Scotland's values, the wellbeing of our people, and promised an operational focus on prevention and responding to the greatest threats and risks.

"The appointment of Police Scotland's senior officers is the responsibility of the Scottish Police Authority.

“Attracting candidates to apply for posts in Scotland, with the necessary UK qualifications, is a vote of confidence in Police Scotland and we welcome applications from the best officers from across the UK.

“We have a responsibility to appoint the candidate who best demonstrates they match the requirements of the post."

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Rusell Findlay said: "Having created the national force just over a decade ago, SNP ministers have failed to get a grip on a series of significant problems and scandals.

"While questions about the new leadership might be valid, Police Scotland benefits significantly from UK-wide high standards and mutual assistance."