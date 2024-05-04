It is a finalist in the Housebuilder of the Year (More than 100 units) category as well in the Age Exclusive Development of the Year and the Affordable Housing Development of the Year (Social Rent over 100 units) categories.

McTaggart Construction is also shortlisted in the categories of Community Contribution, Excellence in Sustainability, and Excellence in Customer Service.

The company noted it had scooped Housing Regeneration Project of the Year and Large Affordable Housing Development of the Year in the Scottish Home Awards last year as well as being crowned Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year in the Skills Development Scotland awards.

Janice Russell, managing director of McTaggart Construction, said: “We are delighted to once again be nominated for so many awards. Building quality affordable homes changes lives for the better and we strive hard to make a positive difference to the communities we serve. The recognition for our developments and high standards is testament to our strong partnerships with our clients and customers.”

McTaggart Construction said: “The Dalmarnock Riverside project continues the award-winning regeneration of the former power station site and McTaggart’s partnership with the Link Group has seen two projects at the site up for awards.

“The development, just west of the Commonwealth Games village, is in the running for Age Exclusive Development of the Year. The elderly amenity flatted block provides…48 spacious retirement homes in a modern, seven-storey-high, quality block. A residents’ winter garden on the fifth floor has floor-to-ceiling glazing and an external terrace to make the most of the panoramic and extensive views across Glasgow.”

The housebuilder noted that phase three of the project is shortlisted for the Affordable Housing Development of the Year (Social Rent over 100 units) and “consists of 129 distinctive and visually appealing homes for social and mid-market rent”.

McTaggart Construction added: “Decorative feature gables provide a distinctive sight along Strathclyde Street as part of the Phase 3A development and in Phase 3B steel frame balconies are visually softened by timber louvres.”

McTaggart Construction corporate social responsibility manager Ross Hammell said: “I’m proud of our team and the fact their commitment to sustainability and high customer service standards has been recognised in these awards. Our continued success relies not only on our workforce’s passion and professionalism but our engaged and listening approach to partnerships with clients and communities. Together, we aim to make a positive difference.”