EasyJet has brought a sixth aircraft to Glasgow Airport, enabling the airline to operate its biggest-ever flying programme from the hub.
Inaugural flights to Enfidha in Tunisia took off for the first time today and flights to Larnaca in Cyprus are set to take off for the first time later this week. The new “neo” aircraft will join three Airbus A320 family aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in Glasgow, the most since operations began.
Read Ian McConnell's story here
City stunned as HSBC chief Quinn quits unexpectedly
HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn caught the market by surprise earlier this week by announcing his departure from the global banking group.
Mr Quinn is to retire after an “intense” five years during which he has oversaw the sale of HSBC's operations in Canada and Argentina under plans to streamline the business and focus more on Asia, where it has identified the greatest growth potential. His exit was announced as HSBC reported profits which were better than expected first quarter profits and the return of $8.8 billion to investors.
Read Scott Wright's story here
Braehead back to normality following 'landmark' finance deal
The owner of Braehead Shopping Centre near Glasgow has completed a "landmark" reorganisation of its finances that will allow the business to return to standard governance and management after falling into administration in June 2020.
SGS - the group that also owns Atria Watford, the Lakeside in Essex, and the Victoria Centre in Nottingham - has completed a recapitalisation of its portfolio that includes £445 million of new financing from Lloyds Bank. This is made up of a £395m senior term loan and a £50m capital expenditure facility.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
North Sea threat to Scotland's economy
A decline in North Sea oil activity and slowing population growth and are among “key challenges” when it comes to Scotland’s long-term growth outlook, a new report declares.
The first-ever Scottish economic outlook report from accountancy firm KPMG meanwhile also, contemplating the near-term picture, predicts gradual recovery. And it forecasts "steady" growth over the medium term.
KPMG forecasts growth of 0.4% for the Scottish economy this year, “similar to the rest of the UK, but relatively weak by historical standards”, with expansion expected to pick up to 1% in 2025.
Read Ian McConnell's story here
