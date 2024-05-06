It noted that its hotels had, during the last year, “welcomed guests from a remarkable 90 countries across all six continents, the largest markets being North America and Europe (excluding UK travellers)”.

Perle noted it had won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2019.

Beth Rehman, brand director of Perle Hotels, said: “Over the past three years, our overseas sales have continued to grow steadily and Perle Hotels has welcomed visitors to Scotland from all over the world. We see the award as a huge pat on the back for the whole team; we simply couldn’t have achieved it without our outstanding colleagues as well as our excellent partners and suppliers.

“Just as it did in 2019, the award will do much to spur us on to attract further new overseas territories, to build on our existing markets and, we hope, improve our profile worldwide.”

Perle’s portfolio comprises the The Bosville Hotel & Restaurant, Bracken Hide and Marmalade Hotel on Skye, as well as Glencoe House and Perle Oban Hotel & Spa.

Also honoured in the international trade category are Aberdeen-based Monitor Systems Scotland, Maritime Developments of Westhill in Aberdeenshire, James Johnston & Co. of Elgin, Prestwick-based Rohr Aero Services, Deep Casing Tools of Aberdeenshire, Melrose firm ERIBÉ Knitwear, and Snapdragon Monitoring of Edinburgh.

Inchinnan’s Vascutek, trading as Terumo Aortic, has been honoured in the innovation category, along with Ayr-based JST Services (Floating Piers), Sarco Stopper of Broxburn, and Rosyth operation Liquid Gas Equipment, trading as Babcock LGE.

Mike Stoane Lighting of Loanhead in Midlothian has been honoured in the sustainable development and innovation categories.

Rosemary Eribé, chief executive and founder of ERIBÉ Knitwear, said: “Being awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade is a real honour. It is about all of us, the award recognises how focused teamwork can create such magic and success.

“We see this award as celebrating and recognising the incredible work done by our retailers, suppliers, agents, and team ERIBÉ in bringing stunning knitwear to our customers.”

Rachel Jones, founder of SnapDragon, said: “We are over the moon to have our international sales growth over the last three years recognised by a King’s Award.

“Having founded the business to help SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises) avoid the same pains I went through when my invention was counterfeited, we are honoured to now also be working, and growing, with global brands to protect them, their customers and revenues, all around the world.”