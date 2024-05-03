Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in all four home nations, with England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all recording a temperature above 20°C. Those warmer temperatures will continue over the weekend, but it will depend on where you are in the country as to whether you will experience them.

While temperatures will be upwards of 15 degrees at times in central Scotland, the sun will only be making brief appearances, and some heavy showers could be expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures reached 22 degrees in North Scotland on Friday, and it's expected to stay warm with highs of 19 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. However, there will also be few heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon, especially towards the Great Glen.

READ MORE:

River Clyde bridge linking Renfrew, Clydebank 'gamechanger'

Campers cut down trees and flout fishing ban at Scots nature reserve

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “While things remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain for some, all areas should see some drier conditions and sunshine at some point and, in that sunshine, it should feel quite warm.

"It really will depend on where you are geographically as to what weather you might experience. But for the exact details for your area, stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”

Northwest Scotland will once again see temperatures climb into the low 20s Celsius this afternoon, which is 6-9°C above the average maximum in May📈



However, it will be cooler than average in many southern areas📉 pic.twitter.com/OrcBfKVkJ5 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 3, 2024

Moving past the bank holiday weekend, it is looking to be more settled. The Met Office say Monday will be a mixed bag with shower developing, but there should also be some decent spells of sunshine in between, with temperatures a little above average.

From Tuesday onwards, it looks like high pressure will start to build, potentially bringing a more settled and drier, period.