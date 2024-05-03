The temperatures may be up and the sun has been trying to sneak out this week, but Scotland's central belt is to be 'mainly dull' this bank holiday weekend according to the UK Met Office.
Weather experts are predicting a cloudy weekend in Scotland, with showery outbreaks expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in all four home nations, with England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all recording a temperature above 20°C. Those warmer temperatures will continue over the weekend, but it will depend on where you are in the country as to whether you will experience them.
While temperatures will be upwards of 15 degrees at times in central Scotland, the sun will only be making brief appearances, and some heavy showers could be expected in the afternoon.
Temperatures reached 22 degrees in North Scotland on Friday, and it's expected to stay warm with highs of 19 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. However, there will also be few heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon, especially towards the Great Glen.
READ MORE:
River Clyde bridge linking Renfrew, Clydebank 'gamechanger'
Campers cut down trees and flout fishing ban at Scots nature reserve
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “While things remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain for some, all areas should see some drier conditions and sunshine at some point and, in that sunshine, it should feel quite warm.
"It really will depend on where you are geographically as to what weather you might experience. But for the exact details for your area, stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”
Northwest Scotland will once again see temperatures climb into the low 20s Celsius this afternoon, which is 6-9°C above the average maximum in May📈— Met Office (@metoffice) May 3, 2024
However, it will be cooler than average in many southern areas📉 pic.twitter.com/OrcBfKVkJ5
Moving past the bank holiday weekend, it is looking to be more settled. The Met Office say Monday will be a mixed bag with shower developing, but there should also be some decent spells of sunshine in between, with temperatures a little above average.
From Tuesday onwards, it looks like high pressure will start to build, potentially bringing a more settled and drier, period.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here