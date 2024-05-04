“The return of Eastern Airways to the Aberdeen service, having operated the route from 2001 until 2022, will add to the airline’s well-established Teesside seasonal summer Jersey service which restarts on Saturday May 11 and joins Eastern Airways’ basing of a 100-seat Embraer 190 last month to operate the KLM Cityhopper Amsterdam service, resulting in Eastern operating up to 54 arrivals and departures weekly from Teesside Airport.”

Teesside International Airport managing director Phil Forster said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Eastern Airways and look forward to working with them on delivering a fantastic service for our passengers.

“We know this service is incredibly important for our passengers and the area’s economy so are pleased to have secured its future in such a short period of time - and to be [the] only north-east airport now flying direct to Aberdeen.”

Chris Tibbett, aero director at Aberdeen International Airport owner AGS Airports, said: "We are delighted to welcome back the Aberdeen to Teesside route with Eastern Airways strengthening the ties between the two regions.

"The reinstatement of the Aberdeen to Teesside route reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our passengers and supporting the growth of regional air travel."

Roger Hage, commercial director of Humberside-based Eastern Airways, said: “Returning to the Aberdeen service from May 20 restores familiarity to many faces we have welcomed onboard for many years.”

He claimed: “We, more than any operator, know the value of connecting the UK’s energy capital Aberdeen to significant employment centres throughout the UK.”

Mr Hage declared: “Adding Teesside to our growing route mix, while also operating services such as Amsterdam on behalf of KLM and the summer seasonal Jersey flights with the addition of Aberdeen, all help ensure the long-term future of connectivity from the wider regions of Teesside, North Yorkshire and South Tyneside to the north-east of Scotland.”