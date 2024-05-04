Eastern Airways has revealed it will launch services between Aberdeen and Teesside airports from May 20.
It said: “Initially, the service will operate daily weekdays and Sunday with an increase to twice daily from September 9, offering then peak morning and evening services to ensure connectivity to the UK’s north-east Scotland energy hub.
“The return of Eastern Airways to the Aberdeen service, having operated the route from 2001 until 2022, will add to the airline’s well-established Teesside seasonal summer Jersey service which restarts on Saturday May 11 and joins Eastern Airways’ basing of a 100-seat Embraer 190 last month to operate the KLM Cityhopper Amsterdam service, resulting in Eastern operating up to 54 arrivals and departures weekly from Teesside Airport.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
Teesside International Airport managing director Phil Forster said: “We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Eastern Airways and look forward to working with them on delivering a fantastic service for our passengers.
“We know this service is incredibly important for our passengers and the area’s economy so are pleased to have secured its future in such a short period of time - and to be [the] only north-east airport now flying direct to Aberdeen.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: What on earth is the SNP’s big problem with business?
Chris Tibbett, aero director at Aberdeen International Airport owner AGS Airports, said: "We are delighted to welcome back the Aberdeen to Teesside route with Eastern Airways strengthening the ties between the two regions.
"The reinstatement of the Aberdeen to Teesside route reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our passengers and supporting the growth of regional air travel."
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer
Roger Hage, commercial director of Humberside-based Eastern Airways, said: “Returning to the Aberdeen service from May 20 restores familiarity to many faces we have welcomed onboard for many years.”
He claimed: “We, more than any operator, know the value of connecting the UK’s energy capital Aberdeen to significant employment centres throughout the UK.”
Mr Hage declared: “Adding Teesside to our growing route mix, while also operating services such as Amsterdam on behalf of KLM and the summer seasonal Jersey flights with the addition of Aberdeen, all help ensure the long-term future of connectivity from the wider regions of Teesside, North Yorkshire and South Tyneside to the north-east of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here