The news comes only a few weeks before the electronic music festival was due to take place, on May 25 and May 26.

The festival's Facebook page broke the news tonight and assured fans that full refunds will be made available in five days.

A statement from the organisers said: "It is with deep regret and heavy hearts that we’ve taken the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Riverside Festival. With lower-than-expected sales and increased infrastructure, staff, transport, and artist costs, all in an over-saturated event landscape, we could not deliver the festival to our usual high standards.

"Full refunds will be available from Skiddle & Resident Advisor within 5 working days."

However, festival organisers have softened the blow for current ticket holders by saying there will be an alternative event.

The statement continued: "We understand how upsetting this is for those of you who have bought tickets, and we sincerely thank you all for your continued support."

"For those of you committed to dancing Clydeside, all is not lost!

"We’re putting together two massive shows at the museum for you, taking place on Aug 31st & Sept 1st. Please save the dates and hold tight for sign-up and line-up announcements"

Acts such as Green Velvet, LF SYSTEM, Slam, LA LA, Charlie Sparks, FRANCK, Reinier Zonneveld, TSHA, Eliza Rose, Grace Dahl B2B Stephanie Sykes, Ben Klock and Dax J were all set to perform.