The Paisley lad set off at 10 am this morning from Scotland’s national stadium, surrounded by family and supporters.

Craig dressed in traditional tartan army uniform dawning his kilt and Scotland top, as he aims to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health.

The 20-year-old is hoping to raise around £50,000 after smashing his initial target of £10,000 before even setting off.

Just like the Proclaimers anthem says, Craig is walking 500 miles, and then 500 more. It is estimated to take 37 days, which should see him arrive on time for the opening match of the European championships.

Ahead of his journey, Craig said: “In the same way that football unites men, I hope to unite people and communities throughout my journey across Europe on a crucial aspect of wellbeing – men’s mental health.

“I am so excited to get going and can’t wait to fly the flag for Scotland on this special journey.

“When the going gets tough, I’ll remind myself why I’m doing it and think of the 12 men that take their own lives every single day in the UK.

“It really is a gift to be fit and healthy, and to have the opportunity to do something that I love – to explore new corners of the world and to test my fitness.

“Thanks to everyone who has supported me thus far, I really do appreciate it.”

The first leg of Craig’s challenge will see him walk from Glasgow to Hull, East Yorkshire, which he hopes to complete in 12 days.

He will then take the ferry to Rotterdam in Holland, and cross six countries before reaching Germany.

While walking, he will wear a specially crafted, ultra-light sports kilt in a Euros tartan by Scottish kilt-makers Slanj.

The flags of Scotland’s group A opponents, Germany, Switzerland and Hungary are all featured in the kilt’s design, while a dark blue backdrop represents the colour of the Scottish strip.

Supporters can follow his journey through an online tracker, updated daily using his GPS location.

All money raised will be donated to Brothers in Arms, a Scottish men’s mental health charity.

Founder of the charity Dan Proverbs said the issue of men’s mental health is ‘severely underfunded’ and thanked Craig for his efforts.

He added: “We are incredibly proud of Craig.

“He is a shining example of what can be achieved when you set your mind to it, and we are so grateful that he has chosen to complete this epic challenge for Brothers in Arms.”

Supporters can follow Craig's journey at: https://www.brothersinarmsscotland.co.uk/craigswalk, and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/iwouldwalk1000milesformensmentalhealth.