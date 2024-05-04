The rally, organised by All Under One Banner (AUOB), had speakers including SNP MP Alison Thewliss and Alba MP Kenny MacAskill.

While AUOB welcomed independence supporters from any political party, it comes at a pivotal time for the movement, with the SNP due to choose a new leader on Monday.

It is likely former deputy first minister John Swinney will takeover from Humza Yousaf, where, as SNP leader, he will be tasked with uniting his party and pushing the independence movement back on track.

Those taking part in the march were also using the platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.