As the day got underway, Rebecca Vasmant, winner of best electronic DJ at the Scottish Music Awards, took to the stage in front of a packed crowd, followed by long-time Melting Pot collaborator Billy Woods of Supermax fame, who delivered disco deliciousness to Glasgow’s masses.

Also on the lineup for the remainder of the day, curated by Melting Pot, DJ Mag Lifetime Achievement Award winner DJ Paulette will bring an eclectic set of disco, house and techno to huge crowds, raising the energy and continuing the afternoon’s good vibes.

Later, Norwegian DJ and songwriter Todd Terje will make his mark with the catchy rhythms, dubby sounds, dreamy synth layers and cinematic moods that have won over fans worldwide, and Melting Pot DJs will keep the crowds dancing before American DJ The Blessed Madonna ends the day on a high with her joyous mix of classic disco, electro, new wave, techno and house.

After parties will also be held just a short walk from Queen’s Park at The Rum Shack, from 9pm to 1am, the awesome Andy Piagentini will be DJing, with all proceeds going to local southside food banks.

And from 11pm to 3am, Simon Cordiner and Rebecca Vasmant will step behind the decks at The Shed, offering fans another chance to enjoy floor-filling tunes.

While Saturday was a sell-out, drawing music fans from far and wide, a limited number of tickets remain for Sunday, which is curated by Optimo (Espacio).

Music lovers filled the event’s Big Top Tent on Saturday (Image: Fabio Paiva)

Sunday’s lineup sees a UK exclusive from influential art-funk ensemble and all time Optimo heroes, ESG. Hailing from the Bronx, the incredibly influential No Wave band – one of the most sampled acts in music history – will wow crowds with an electric mix of punk, hip-hop and funk.

The hosts of Sunday’s line-up, JD Twitch and JG Wilkes of Optimo (Espacio) will also take attendees on the type of genre-hopping musical journey that has cemented their position as one of the UK’s most influential DJ teams, producers and record label owners, playing a very rare back to back DJ set with the incredible talent that is Joy Orbison.

Also performing is sound system operator, dub producer and bona fide legend Aba Shanti-I, who will get the party going with dub and mystical reggae music to get lost in, while NTS resident and member of the So Low collective, Ribeka, steps behind the decks with a set of ambient delights.

After the festival doors close on Sunday, night owls will be able to head back over to The Shed, where Optimo (Espacio) will take over from 11pm to 3am, bringing the crowd on a genre-hopping musical journey.

Mark Mackechnie said: “After so much time and effort ensuring we secured the biggest names and best local acts for the lineup, it’s been absolutely amazing to see so many people come out for the first day of the Queen’s Park Spring Weekender – it doesn’t get much better than a sell-out crowd! Tomorrow looks set to be even bigger, even better, and I can’t wait to see the dancefloor packed out again.”

The last remaining tickets for Sunday are available here – any tickets not sold will be available on the door from 2pm or online up until the curfew.

All after party tickets are available here