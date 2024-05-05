“From zero to 10, I thought it was idyllic. There were always idiots who said weird things, but I was able to shrug a lot of that off.”

Then she went to secondary school. “You suddenly realise you’re different, you will always be different, you cannot change your skin, your hair, your body. You can't change it.

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW

Boys wouldn't hold my hand

"I look at my school photos. I was like a little bullet and I just stood out so much. I really did. So I was so aware of it. And I definitely hated the colour of my skin between maybe 12 and 17, I think. Maybe less. But it was that kind of period when I would think, ‘Oh God, I just want to be like everybody else.’

“I never went to a school dance, never had a date, never had a boyfriend and I remember thinking, ‘Am I ever going to?’”

A Glasgow Girl by Aasmah Mir is published by Aasmah Mir will be appearing at the Boswell Book Festival at 10.30am on May 12. Visit boswellbookfestival.co.uk for details