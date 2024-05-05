A man has been killed in a car crash in Fife this weekend.
Police were called to an incident in Glenrothes on Saturday 4 May at around 7:50pm.
The driver of a blue Seat Leon had crashed on Woodside Road in the town, with officers being forced to close the area for six hours while carrying out their investigation.
A 41-year-old man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended.
Police are now appealing for video footage from drivers in the area around the same time, or from anyone who witnessed the crash.
We are appealing for information after a fatal single vehicle crash on Woodside Road in Glenrothes on Saturday, 4 May.— Police Scotland Fife (@PSOSFife) May 5, 2024
Road Policing Sergeant Tom Aitken said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.
“We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us.
“Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3413 of 4 May.
