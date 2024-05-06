The SNP Government will be urged this week to stop “short-changing” Scotland’s crucial college sector after it emerged the sector is navigating a funding gap of nearly half a billion pounds.
The Scottish Conservatives will use their debating time on Wednesday in the Scottish Parliament to call on the SNP to change its current funding approach and give colleges more flexibility to "allow them to flourish".
Shadow education secretary Liam Kerr said successive SNP education secretaries – including their new leader-in-waiting John Swinney – have passed down “brutal and sustained” cuts to the sector, rather than fully funding them.
Audit Scotland warned last year that “risks to the college sector’s financial sustainability” have increased, while reports say the Scottish Funding Council have identified three colleges with "significant cash flow issues".
Graeme Dey, Minister for Higher and Further Education, was pushed on the eye-watering financial difficulties facing the sector after The Herald exclusively revealed the nearly half-a-billion pound shortfall on Monday as part of our State of Scotland’s Colleges series.
For the year 2024-25, colleges are due to receive a total of £643,040,000 from the Scottish government; however, inflation since 2021 means that the sector would actually have required more than £834m of funding this year in order to avoid a real-terms cut to their budgets.
Over the three year period since 2021-22, the total combined budget gap stands at more than £464m.
The minister said he disputed The Herald’s figure though he accepted that there was a “gap”.
He said the Scottish Government was facing “extraordinary financial challenges” after “years of austerity."
Mr Kerr said “brilliant staff and talented students” were being let down due to the SNP Government’s inaction.
He said: “Successive SNP education secretaries – including John Swinney – have repeatedly short-changed Scotland’s crucial college sector.
“The SNP’s leader-in-waiting along with others responsible for our colleges have passed on brutal and sustained cuts to them year after year.
“When I challenged the SNP minister on the eye-watering funding gap facing colleges, he typically deflected blame elsewhere and had no plan to fix this crisis which is why we are using our time in Holyrood to challenge him again.
“The financial strain colleges are under is bad enough, but the SNP Government is failing them on many other fronts.
"It is shunning much-needed reforms, and they have not created an environment in which colleges can be flexible or show more innovation.
“The potential and indeed existing outputs of Scotland’s colleges are incredible, led by brilliant staff and talented and committed students – but they are being let down by this SNP government."
“The SNP minister must listen to these calls from the Scottish Conservatives and the sector, otherwise colleges will only be put at greater risk.”
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “While the 2024-25 Budget is the most challenging to be delivered under devolution, we have protected as far as possible investment in the college sector, with more than £750 million to support their delivery of high-quality education and training.
“This support will continue to ensure that colleges continue to play a vital role in future economic growth, while opening up vocational and academic pathways for young people, enabling them to fulfil their potential.”
