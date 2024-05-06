Glasgow-based art producer and festival organiser, Cryptic, will celebrate 30 years of showcasing pioneering audio-visual art with two new pieces from Scottish-based artists.

They will both go on display free to the public for Sonica Festival’s eighth outing between 19 September and 29 September.

Scottish composer and artist Amble Skuse will create Sonic Lamp, a new music work that will play by the Lamp of Remembrance inside the City Chambers, while Dundee-based Egyptian contemporary artist Ahmed El Shaer will present the world premiere of his new interactive virtual reality work called the Narrative, inspired by Glasgow’s coat of arms.

Artistic Director Cathie Boyd, who founded Cryptic in 1994, says both works will be immersive experiences inviting audiences to explore Glasgow’s iconic landmarks and gain a deeper appreciation of the city’s heritage.

“Inside the City Chambers is amazing, they didn’t spare a penny when building it and I’ve even been told it has more marble than the Vatican”, laughs Cathie.

“I’m thrilled about this project. Ahmed has been inspired by Glasgow’s coat of arms and turned the poem that inspired it into a virtual reality work all about the bird, the fish, the bell, and the tree that decorates the crest.

“Sonic Lamp is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I think it will be very touching. Amble’s work is in response to the Lamp of Remembrance and in particular the nurses who have died in war. She is also going to be interviewing people who have served in wars to inspire the work. I’ve always loved the acoustics in the city chambers so it’s perfect for a piece of audio art.

“What I adore, is when you can take history and make something modern with it. I think these works will, without a doubt, hit your soul and I hope they will encourage people to go and explore the City Chambers.

“So often you can be in a city, and you don't know what's on your doorstep and then when you travel somewhere else, you'll go round all the sites. But you sometimes forget what's actually on your own doorstep. So, it is great to celebrate Glasgow’s heritage and architecture.”

Skuse’s Sonic Lamp will mark the 100th anniversary of Glasgow’s Cenotaph, which was constructed to commemorate Glaswegians killed during the First World War. The piece will be an ambient new music work, playing by the Lamp of Remembrance, highlighting the memorial and the nurses who’ve lost their lives in conflict.

Skuse’s previous work is known for exploring disability with sound, voices, and electronic processing, with her music taking her across the world, from Canada and Croatia to as far as China and Singapore.

The Narrative is set to be a virtual tour taking place by the City Chamber’s marble staircase and will be narrated in Gaelic, with English subtitles. The creator of the work, Ahmed El Shaer is currently completing a PHD in Dundee but has had his work showcased all around the world.

He specialises in photography, sound, and moving images, incorporating modern technologies in his work that has been exhibited in various international art venues including the Venice Biennale, the Abu Dhabi Biennale, New Cinema in Paris, and the Museum of Modern Art in Cairo.

Cathie has championed art since founding Cryptic and her contribution to the industry had her collecting an ISPA lifetime achievement award in New York this year. She suggests these new works are the perfect way to mark 30 years of running Cryptic and reflected on her time with the company.

She added: “I didn’t think we’d reach a milestone like this. But I’m so proud that the company has evolved over time and presented work in 32 countries around the world highlighting artists and giving them the opportunity to develop their careers.

“It’s the journey we’ve been able to offer artists that is special. I probably won’t be here in another 30 years, that’s for sure, but I would love for someone from one of these countries to take over, of course putting Scottish artists number one because that’s what is important to us.

“Sonica is an amazing platform to bring in high-quality unique performances from around the world which are memorable but it’s also a great platform to showcase Scottish talent with a view to them getting further performances at other festivals across the globe.”