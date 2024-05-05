Edinburgh Airport is trialling free parking in its “one-hour” parking area for some customers who wish to take advantage of an extended twilight bag drop service offered by four airlines the night before passengers travel.
The offer applies to passengers with a car parking booking in official Edinburgh Airport car parks.
Edinburgh Airport noted that Ryanair, easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways currently offer a twilight bag drop service.
It said: “Passengers using Edinburgh Airport’s popular Twilight bag drop service will benefit from the service offering increased hours and days as more people are encouraged to drop off their bags the night before.”
Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The Twilight service was very popular last summer, so much so that it continued into the winter months, so we know there is a demand for the service and that passengers like to use it where possible.
“We’ve worked with airlines to extend days and hours of operation where possible, and we hope that benefits passengers who have those early morning flights and want to head straight to security on the morning of their flight.”
He added: “We’re also trialling free Twilight parking for customers with official Edinburgh Airport car park bookings to encourage more people to use the service. That will be kept under constant evaluation to judge the effectiveness of it and to determine the next steps for the Twilight bag drop service.”
Edinburgh Airport said: “Passengers with a car parking booking in official Edinburgh Airport car parks will…be able to access the one-hour parking area for free the night before travel, making the Twilight bag drop service even easier and more convenient to use.
“The trial of the free use of the one-hour parking area for customers with official Edinburgh Airport car park bookings will be assessed throughout the summer schedule to determine next steps.
“Customers with existing bookings will be able to take advantage of the free area, while customers yet to make bookings will be informed of the free parking area in their confirmation emails.”
Edinburgh Airport’s website lists the standard charges for the one-hour parking area, which is close to the terminal, as £6 for up to 15 minutes, £12 for 15 to 30 minutes, and £15 for 30 minutes to one hour.
