Had the retired conveyancing solicitor put his name forward it would have delayed Mr Swinney’s move into Bute House until the end of month.

However, with a contest now looking unlikely the Perthshire North MSP will likely be sworn in this week.

Asked on Sky TV about a challenge, Mr Swinney said he thought it would be better if there was no contest so that he can set about the task of reinvigorating the SNP.

“Bluntly I would just like to get on with that as quickly as I possibly can do. Every day we spend on an internal contest which I think we all probably know the outcome of, we delay the ability of the SNP to start its rebuilding,” he said.

Later he told the BBC: “Obviously the party has got internal democracy it has got to go through, and nominations close at noon tomorrow, we will find out then if there are any more candidates than me contesting the election to be the next SNP leader.

“But of course it is the democratic right of members of the party to come forward, there are thresholds of support they have to pass, and if that’s the case we will have a contest … and I think the overwhelming majority of party members want us to get on with it.”

But he added: “If that’s what the party wishes to have, then that’s what we all have”

According to Mr McCormick’s statement, the two men spoke at some point on Sunday, and he was persuaded against entering the race.

In a statement, he said: “I refer to my nomination to be Leader of the SNP and would thank everyone from across the country who support me. We met the thresholds set by the Party rules.

“I'd also like to put on record my thanks to John Swinney MSP with whom I had a lengthy and fruitful conversation.

“John and I agreed the challenges which the SNP, our Government and our people face, and explored new thinking on a range of issues which I am confident, as they are advanced, will inspire activists both within the SNP and wider Independence Movement in the following weeks and months.

“This is a fresh start for our members and our politicians, and I'm sure that John's determination to deliver Independence will be rewarded at the forthcoming General Election.

“I have therefore concluded that I shall not proceed with my nomination for Party Leader but instead support John Swinney's nomination for Party Leader and First Minister of Scotland"

Mr McCormick came under a lot of pressure on Sunday, with a number of other members urging him not to stand. Some high-profile party figures even questioned his motives.

As well as allowing the SNP to move on, Mr McCormick’s decision will save the cash-strapped party a huge expense in a general election year.

Last year’s contest reportedly cost around £180,000.

Mr McCormick is well known in SNP circles and is a regular speaker at party conference.

Last year he hit the headlines after savaging Humza Yousaf’s independence strategy, describing it as “flatulence in a trance”.