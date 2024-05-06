Forecasters have warned that thunderstorms and flash floods could hit Glasgow and the west of Scotland on Monday.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather alert for an area stretching from Inveraray in the north to Stirling in the east and Dalbeattie in the south.
They say the slow-moving bands of bad weather could bring a danger of lightning strikes, flash flooding and possibly disruption to travel.
READ MORE: 'Extreme' wildfire warning issued for North-West Scotland
There is also a chance power cuts could occur while some services to businesses may be lost.
The weather warning begins at 1pm and lasts until 9pm at night.
The warning states: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
READ MORE: Scottish Fire Service appeal for £60m funding for 'modern' risks
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
It adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here