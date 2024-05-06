They say the slow-moving bands of bad weather could bring a danger of lightning strikes, flash flooding and possibly disruption to travel.

There is also a chance power cuts could occur while some services to businesses may be lost.

The weather warning begins at 1pm and lasts until 9pm at night.

The weather warning covers much of west Scotland (Image: Met Office)

The warning states: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

It adds: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”