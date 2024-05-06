Since then he has had several senior roles, including that of Deputy First Minister.

Today one of our readers comments on the nature of that experience.

Alan Carmichael of Glasgow writes:

"Years ago a friend approached a government business advice agency.

After the introductions he asked the advisor what business experience he had.

Back came the reply, 'I ran 12 companies.'

'What happened to them?'

'They all went bust.'

'So what qualifies you to sit on that side of the desk?'

'I know what went wrong.'

We can only hope that Mr Swinney is similarly equipped."