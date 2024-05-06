The retailer said its growth is focused on expanding its presence in both London and Scotland, with four store openings in the UK capital planned for this year alongside new stores set to open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Glasgow store will be located within the city's Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Mango said the new stores "will incorporate the New Med Mediterranean-inspired store concept, reflecting the spirit and freshness of the brand".

Daniel López, Mango’s Director of Expansion and Franchising, said: "The UK is one of the priority markets for Mango's international growth.

"The increased presence in London and our arrival this year in some cities where we have not been present until now will consolidate the Mango brand and help us to strengthen it internationally."

The new openings come after Mango strengthened its presence in Scotland with a store in Glasgow Fort in 2022.