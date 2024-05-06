It is the second time he has held the post of SNP leader, last taking charge of the party two decades ago.

Taking to X, Mr Swinney said he was "deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of @theSNP" and would "give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country".

He is due to give an acceptance speech in Glasgow later this afternoon.

The leadership contest was triggered after Mr Yousaf confirmed his intention to resign last Monday.

His position became untenable after his shock decision to end the SNP's power sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens. He was facing two confidence votes and was at risk of losing both.

It is thought the process to formally replace him as First Minister could now happen quite quickly, with Mr Yousaf expected to tender his resignation to the King tomorrow.

A Holyrood vote to formally appoint Mr Swinney could then take place soon after.

Although the SNP does not have a majority in the parliament, it is unlikely that he will face any real difficulty.

If, as has happened in previous years, another party nominates one of their MSPs to be the first minister, then Mr Swinney only needs to get more votes than them.

However, if no other MSP stands then he needs to stop a majority of MSPs voting against his nomination.

The Scottish Greens have previously indicated that they will not block Mr Swinney's appointment.

However, Patrick Harvie, the party's co-convenor, made clear they expect the new SNP leader to pursue "progressive" policies including a "watertight" ban on conversion therapy.

He said: "He added: “Scotland needs a period of stable government. Mr Swinney knows that if he is to have our support then it must be on the basis of progressive policies that help us to tackle the climate crisis and build a fairer and more equal future."

The ex-minister continued: “There are a lot of important policies already on their way to delivery as a result of the Bute House Agreement, including better rights for tenants and rent controls, transforming the way we heat our homes and a watertight ban on conversion therapy.

“We remain utterly committed to these policies and will oppose any move away from them or steps to dilute them."

Both the Scottish Conservative and Scottish Labour claimed there had been a "stitch-up."

Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “I congratulate John Swinney on becoming SNP leader for a second time.

“We urge him to govern for all of Scotland by abandoning his relentless push for independence – but, judging by his leadership launch slogan, that looks a forlorn hope."

Mr Ross claimed there had been a "stitch-up" to "ensure John Swinney’s coronation".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Swinney had been "at the heart of this incompetent government for 17 years and at the heart of the SNP for 40 years".



He added: “From presiding over the exam results scandal as Education Secretary to destroying public finances as Finance Secretary, John Swinney’s record is one of failure.



“This is a stitch-up by a chaotic and dysfunctional party that is more interested in protecting its own interests than serving the interests of the people of Scotland."

Nominations in the SNP leadership contest closed at noon.

Over the weekend, there was speculation that veteran activist Graeme McCormick could mount a bid after he secured the necessary number of signatures from members.

But late on Sunday he said he ruled himself out of the contest after a “lengthy and fruitful” conversation with Mr Swinney.

Meanwhile, the SNP's depute leader, Keith Brown said the party had received an "immediate lift" on the doorstep after Mr Swinney put his name forward to replace Mr Yousaf.

He also said the opposition had made a tactical mistake by allowing the SNP's “biggest hitter" to take charge.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Brown said: “I also understand over the course of the weekend, of course, we’ve people out canvassing and they’ve reported already an increase in positive turnout coming back from those canvassing sessions.

“So there’s been an immediate lift from the discussions which John Swinney has had first of all with Kate Forbes and, it now appears, with Graeme McCormick.”

Mr Swinney's move into Bute House comes as polling predicts a torrid time for the SNP.

A survey by Norstat – formerly known as Panelbase - found that while support for independence remains largely unchanged, Labour is set to overtake the SNP at both Westminster and Holyrood.

According to the Sunday Times poll, the SNP would win 29% of the vote, while Labour would take 34%.

Professor Sir John Curtice told the paper that meant Mr Swinney's party would hold just 15 of its 43 seats with Scottish Labour winning 28.

More to follow...