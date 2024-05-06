A former bank in one of Scotland’s most famous historic towns has been brought to market for sale.
The former Clydesdale Bank has approval to be transformed into three homes and one commercial unit.
Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment described the property as a “rare development opportunity in St Andrews.
It said 76 South Street has full planning permission to form one commercial unit and three residential flats in the town known as the Home of Golf.
“The property was the former Clydesdale Bank extending to approximately 2,428 square feet and has an extensive garden at the rear of the property, which with the appropriate planning could be redeveloped to provide further accommodation,” Sheridan Keane Real Estate Investment said.
“We are seeking offers over £700,000 to acquire the heritable interest.”
Pub giant to re-open 62 outlets in £39m investment drive
One of the UK’s biggest pub owners has unveiled plans to re-open 62 outlets as part of a £39 million investment plan.
Star Pubs declared a quarter (612) of its pubs are in line for improvement in a move it declared has “demonstrated its confidence in the resilience of the great British local in the face of global uncertainty”. The investment, which the company said will create 1,075 new jobs, appears to run counter to a general decline in pub numbers across the UK, as increasing numbers of operators are closing down amid a sustained cost crisis.
Sir Tom calls on new First Minister to address housing emergency
Leading entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter is calling on Scotland’s new First Minister to reset the Scottish Government’s relationship with the business community, overhaul the nation’s tax system and deal with the current housing emergency as a priority.
Sir Tom, speaking on the Go Radio Business Show with Hunter & Haughey yesterday, said: "A new First Minister, in their first week in power, could really reset business relations – I think it would be good for our country. And number one on my list is housing."
