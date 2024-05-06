The Scottish Greens have warned John Swinney against 'diluting' Bute House Agreement policies, including the bans on conversion therapy and gas boilers.
As the new SNP leader does not have a majority in Holyrood, he will need to find cross-party support for his budgets and other key votes.
The Scottish Government used to be able to rely on the Scottish Greens for that parliamentary backing, but last month Humza Yousaf scrapped the powersharing deal.
The move left him facing two confidence motions, both of which he was at risk of losing, ultimately forcing him to resign.
Patrick Harvie - who lost his ministerial position when Mr Yousaf scrapped the Bute House Agreement - said he and his colleagues would back Mr Swinney, but that there were conditions.
These included "important policies already on their way to delivery as a result of the Bute House Agreement including better rights for tenants and rent controls, transforming the way we heat our homes and a watertight ban on conversion therapy. "
Controversies have surrounded elements of the heating strategy, including the banning of wood-burning stoves in new builds and the demand that homeowners switch from fossil fuel boilers to heat pumps or other green energy schemes.
The planned conversion therapy ban has also proved contentious.
In a statement, Mr Harvie said: “Scotland needs a period of stable government. Mr Swinney knows that if he is to have our support then it must be on the basis of progressive policies that help us to tackle the climate crisis and build a fairer and more equal future.
“The next Scottish Government will face an important choice. Will they offer a progressive vision for Scotland’s future, or will they retreat toward the tepid middle ground, which would force them to rely on the Tories and other pro-union parties?
“There are a lot of important policies already on their way to delivery as a result of the Bute House Agreement, including better rights for tenants and rent controls, transforming the way we heat our homes and a watertight ban on conversion therapy.
“We remain utterly committed to these policies and will oppose any move away from them or steps to dilute them. It is also clear that the new Climate Bill must be used to bring about the pace of change that has been lacking since the SNP first started missing climate targets."
The MSP said his party was "open to talks with John Swinney and his team."
The legislation around the van in conversion therapy is still being developed, but the central proposal in a consultation document released earlier this year is for a new criminal offence of engaging in conversion practice “whether that is provided by a healthcare practitioner, a family member or a religious leader”.
The paper defines conversion practices as where there is “a purpose or intention to change or suppress another individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity".
It then gives several examples, including prescribing medication to suppress a person’s sex drive, or therapy or counselling that requires a person not to act on their same-sex attraction, including through celibacy.
It also suggests making it an offence to restrict where a person goes, who they see and how they dress.
Any such action would become illegal with one possible punishment being "imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years."
Last month, the Law Society of Scotland warned the proposed legislation was too “broad” and could outlaw “normal activities by religious organisations”.
Several of Mr Swinney's own MSPs are unhappy with the plan.
