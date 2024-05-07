At least eight were injured during the ugly scenes, but 1919 Magazine today has revealed that 34 officers reported hearing issues after being targeted with fireworks.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) is working with around 20 of those affected and has sought legal advice from a personal injury solicitor on their behalf.

1919 Magazine reports that the force bought around 10,000 sets of sound suppressors – designed to protect against noise-induced hearing loss while still allowing officers to hear conversations and listen to police radios.

However, these had not been tested in time so were not issued to officers prior to them being deployed to Operation Moonbeam, Police Scotland’s nationwide annual response in the lead up to Bonfire Night.

The force confirmed that issues with hearing had been reported – but said it was unaware of formal legal proceedings at this stage.

Gordon Forsyth, the SPF’s health and safety assistant to the general secretary, said: “The officers were exposed to two to three hours of constant barrage of fireworks. They’re still experiencing problems. Some of them may recover, but it’s likely for a few of them it will be a permanent problem, particularly the tinnitus.

“There are some who have come back to light duties – they’re probably the worst affected. For a few of them it’s quite significant.”

Meanwhile, new laws to ban fireworks in problem areas could be squandered for a second year running after it emerged only one council in Scotland has so far put firm plans in place.

Firework control zones (FCZs) were legislated for last summer, but local authorities did not have time to implement the recommended four-month consultation period in time for Bonfire Night.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs, gold commander for Operation Moonbeam, said: “The safety of our officers and staff is our number one priority and we are committed to protecting our personnel from injury and harm while on duty.

“Prior to Operation Moonbeam 2023, Police Scotland purchased new noise-cancelling ear defenders, which are designed to protect our officers’ hearing without compromising their ability to hear routine sounds or conversations in a noisy environment.

“These had not been public order tested in time for use during the operation, but have since been provided to officers deployed for policing the Hogmanay street party, sporting events and other major operations.”

He added: “In total, 34 officers, who dealt with the unprecedented levels of violence and disorder experienced during last year’s Bonfire Night period, reported some issues with their hearing after being targeted by fireworks and these officers continue to be supported.

“A full rollout of new noise defenders is currently underway for all police officers.”

On the issue of Firework control zones, a spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said:

“Firework control zones are part of a suite of measures to tackle firework issues and full details are now available to view on our website.

“FCZs will be enforced by Police Scotland and the council will oversee the process of designating zones in Glasgow in partnership with police and Scottish Fire and Rescue.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson added: “We are aware of a number of local authorities who are considering this.

“The Scottish Government has provided local authorities with the powers to designate firework control zones within their boundaries, and we continue to provide funding for local authorities who are considering this.”