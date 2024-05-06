A body has been found during searches for a missing Edinburgh man.

Around 4.35pm on Sunday, the body of a man was discovered in a wooded area near Forth in Lanarkshire.

Formal identification is still to take place however the family of Robert Dickson, who had been reported missing from Edinburgh, have been informed.

There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police said. 

 