A HOTEL set in an “eye-catching” baronial, gothic-style building in Perthshire has come on to the market with a price-tag of nearly £1 million.
Saorsa 1875, which is understood to be the UK’s fully plant-based hotel and restaurant, is being sold as its current owners move on to another project and pursue business interests overseas.
The Pitlochry property is set in a private garden amid 1.8 acres of woodland grounds. It was recently upgraded and refurbished to provide 11 boutique-style bedrooms, alongside a lounge bar, snug/private dining room, and restaurant. The mature gardens offer short, relaxing woodland walks and hideaways to relax in and there is also a large yurt said to be ideal for yoga and wellness retreats and other private functions.
Selling agent Graham + Sibbald noted that Pitlochry is a “well-known leisure destination”, offering a broad range of activities for visitors and tourists all-year round.
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant at the agent, said: “Saorsa 1875 is an exceptional hotel delightfully refurbished to a great boutique hotel standard in a wonderful trading location. The current business model sets Saorsa 1875 on its own pedestal and new owners can continue and expand on what has been created with the vegan business; or very easily open out the business to a wider offering.”
Graham + Sibbald is inviting offers around £950,000 for the property.
