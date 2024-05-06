The SNP’s new leader John Swinney has paid tribute to his predecessor Humza Yousaf as he said this is a “new chapter” for the party.
Mr Swinney was elected unopposed as the only candidate to succeed Mr Yousaf, who announced one week ago he was stepping down as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister.
In his first speech as the party’s new leader in Glasgow, he first of all paid tribute to Mr Yousaf.
He said: “He’s conducted himself throughout the last year with grace and with dignity in some acutely difficult circumstances.
“In particular, his moral leadership on the issue of Gaza has been a light in these dark times.”
Mr Swinney is now expected to go on to become Scotland’s seventh first minister, though before he does he will need to win the backing of MSPs in a vote at Holyrood.
That ballot could take place as early as Wednesday, with Mr Swinney likely to be officially in place in the top job in Scottish politics the following day.
In his speech, he condemned “polarisation” and pledged to “listen” to factions within the party, and said he had met ex-finance secretary Kate Forbes to discuss “shared ambitions” and “how best to go forward”.
Mr Swinney said: “The polarisation of politics does not serve our country well. We should be seeking solutions to problems.
“I will reach out to everyone willing to join with us in good faith and seek compromises that serve our nation well. We need to stop shouting at each other and talk. More than that, actually, we need to listen. As first minister, I will do exactly that.”
He said he was not motivated by personal ambition but that he had stood for leader “out of a profound sense of duty” to his party and his country.
He acknowledged there was “controversy” over the fact he was the only candidate for the role, but said this was a sign the SNP was “coming back together again.”
He pledged to create an “inclusive and unified team” and to enable “open and respectful dialogue in the SNP”, and said he would ensure the SNP looks outward to the people of Scotland.
