On Monday, road policing officers detected a Porsche 911 car at 142 mph on the A832 at Achanalt.

A 43-year old man has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “These patrols demonstrate our ongoing commitment to road safety across the Highlands and Islands.

“I can assure the public that we are taking robust enforcement action against those who make poor decisions, take risks and put themselves and others in danger like this Porsche driver.

“Driving dangerously increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic. If you are caught and convicted, you will be fined and could lose your licence which will effect your employment status, financial situation and personal circumstances - please don’t take that chance."