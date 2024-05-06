Police Scotland officers have been undertaking road safety patrols and static checks on key tourist routes in the Highlands.
Interactions with visitors driving hire vehicles, motorhomes and motorcyclists will continue to increase during the coming months and key road safety messaging will be shared with road users, the force said.
On Monday, road policing officers detected a Porsche 911 car at 142 mph on the A832 at Achanalt.
A 43-year old man has been charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
READ MORE: Body found in search for missing Edinburgh man
Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “These patrols demonstrate our ongoing commitment to road safety across the Highlands and Islands.
“I can assure the public that we are taking robust enforcement action against those who make poor decisions, take risks and put themselves and others in danger like this Porsche driver.
“Driving dangerously increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic. If you are caught and convicted, you will be fined and could lose your licence which will effect your employment status, financial situation and personal circumstances - please don’t take that chance."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article