Two police officers have been injured in a 'disturbance involving a weapon' in Paisley.

The alleged incident took place following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle around 1pm on Monday on the town's Glasgow Road.

Police said two officers were treated by paramedics.

There is no wider risk to the public and officers remain at the scene while enquires are ongoing, the force said.

Glasgow Road remains closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route.