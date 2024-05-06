Emergency services attended and the 50-year-old male rider of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 54-year-old male rider of the Triumph was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where staff described his condition as critical.

The male driver of the Toyota Yaris and his female passenger were unharmed in the collision.

The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and fully reopened at around 3.40am on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.