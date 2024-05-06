A man has died and another man is in a critical condition in hospital after two motorcycles and a car were involved in a road crash on Sunday.
The collision occurred on the A85 near Glenogle at around 5.30pm and involved a Triumph Tiger, a Suzuki GSXR and a Toyota Yaris, police said.
Emergency services attended and the 50-year-old male rider of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 54-year-old male rider of the Triumph was taken by air ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where staff described his condition as critical.
READ MORE: Two police officers injured in Paisley 'disturbance involving weapon'
The male driver of the Toyota Yaris and his female passenger were unharmed in the collision.
The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and fully reopened at around 3.40am on Monday.
Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and officers are urging witnesses to come forward.
Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time.
“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here