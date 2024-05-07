A family-owned hotel group has highlighted its plans for continued investment after one of its Ayrshire hotels was named the best four-star hotel in its region in prestigious industry awards.
Family-owned SimpsInns’ Waterside Hotel in West Kilbride won the “Best 4 Star Hotel (South)” category at The Prestige Hotel Awards 2024, held in Glasgow.
It was also highly recommended in the Pet Friendly Hotel category.
SimpsInns said: “The hotel is set in an idyllic seafront location along the coast in West Kilbride, including breathtaking views over the Firth of Clyde towards the Isle of Arran from the water’s edge.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
Malcolm Simpson, of SimpsInns, said: “Here at SimpsInns, we always go the extra mile to make sure our guests have the best experience at The Waterside, so it means the world to us to have been named ‘Best 4 Star Hotel (South)’ at The Prestige Hotel Awards 2024.
“This latest national award for The Waterside is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication our entire team put in every day to look after our guests and for them to keep coming back.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A very hard audience to please for new First Minister
SimpsInns recently announced plans to open a sea-view spa, first-floor resident gym and 17 extra guest rooms at The Waterside this year. The new spa will feature an indoor sauna and steam room, spa lounge and an outdoor hydro pool.
The Irvine-based Simpson family is the driving force behind SimpsInns, which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars, spa, golf, and leisure activities along the Ayrshire coast.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A very hard audience to please for new First Minister
Its properties also include The Gailes Hotel & Spa in Irvine, and Old Loans Inn at Troon.
SimpsInns said: “Continued investment has been a key strategy for the growth of SimpsInns over the last three years, with over £4 million invested across the group. SimpsInns has further investment planned at both The Waterside and Old Loans Inn in 2024.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here