It was also highly recommended in the Pet Friendly Hotel category.

SimpsInns said: “The hotel is set in an idyllic seafront location along the coast in West Kilbride, including breathtaking views over the Firth of Clyde towards the Isle of Arran from the water’s edge.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank

Malcolm Simpson, of SimpsInns, said: “Here at SimpsInns, we always go the extra mile to make sure our guests have the best experience at The Waterside, so it means the world to us to have been named ‘Best 4 Star Hotel (South)’ at The Prestige Hotel Awards 2024.

“This latest national award for The Waterside is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication our entire team put in every day to look after our guests and for them to keep coming back.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A very hard audience to please for new First Minister

SimpsInns recently announced plans to open a sea-view spa, first-floor resident gym and 17 extra guest rooms at The Waterside this year. The new spa will feature an indoor sauna and steam room, spa lounge and an outdoor hydro pool.

The Irvine-based Simpson family is the driving force behind SimpsInns, which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars, spa, golf, and leisure activities along the Ayrshire coast.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A very hard audience to please for new First Minister

Its properties also include The Gailes Hotel & Spa in Irvine, and Old Loans Inn at Troon.

SimpsInns said: “Continued investment has been a key strategy for the growth of SimpsInns over the last three years, with over £4 million invested across the group. SimpsInns has further investment planned at both The Waterside and Old Loans Inn in 2024.”