The Bar 13 premises are licensed seven days from 9am to 1am and there is “huge potential for expansion.”

The premises have an interesting layout with potential for expansion (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

The business ceased trading last month.

“Upon entry patrons are led into an open plan bar area comfortably catering for over 80,” Cornerstone said.

“There are many nooks and crannies within the property that give it a very unusual and interesting layout.

These premises are located on Melville Place in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents)

“The bar is to the centre of the premises with access to the galley kitchen behind. Our clients have spent liberally to create an inviting and well-presented modern bar/ restaurant that would suit a number of different style and cuisines."

The agent added: “Our clients have also invested heavily into ‘unseen’ alterations in property including wiring, electrics, property compliance, flooring and overall condition of the property.

“Prospective buyers will be inheriting a compliant and well looked after business. The property also benefits from substantial outside storage and cellarage. The beer cellar also houses the very latest Heineken Smart Dispense system.”

Cornerstone also said: “The availability of this bar and restaurant premises on Melville Place provides an excellent opportunity for a motivated purchaser to acquire a high profile bar and restaurant located in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End.”

The property is available on a leasehold basis, with a £35,000 premium. This will be the assignation of the current 10-year lease signed in 2021. The current rent is £36,000. The lease is free of trade tie.