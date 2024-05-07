Data relating to a small number of patients was released in March, and the hackers had threatened that more would follow.

The health board said that data accessed by the cyber criminals has now been published onto the dark web.

It has set up a helpline for anyone concerned about the attack and is working with police and other agencies as investigations continue.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Julie White said: “This is an utterly abhorrent criminal act by cyber criminals who had threatened to release more data.

“We should not be surprised at this outcome, as this is in line with the way these criminal groups operate.

“Work is beginning to take place with partner agencies to assess the data which has been published.

“This very much remains a live criminal matter, and we are continuing to work with national agencies including Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Scottish Government.

“NHS Dumfries and Galloway is conscious that this may cause increased anxiety and concern for patients and staff, with a telephone helpline sharing the information hosted at our website available from tomorrow.

“Data accessed by the cyber criminals has now been published onto the dark web – which is not readily accessible to most people.

“Recognising that this is a live criminal matter, we continue to follow the very clear guidance being provided to us by national law enforcement agencies.”

A dedicated telephone helpline is open to the public from May 7, operating Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, and Saturday 9am to 1pm.

The health board urged everyone to be alert for any attempts to access their work and personal data, or for approaches by anyone claiming to be in possession of either their personal data or NHS data – whether this approach comes by email, telephone, social media or some other means.

In all instances, people are advised to take down details about the approach and contact Police Scotland by phoning 101.

Information is being regularly updated on the website www.nhsdg.co.uk/cyberattack.