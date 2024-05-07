A large volume of data stolen during a cyber attack on a health board has been published by a ransomware group.
Cyber criminals were able to access a significant amount of data including patient and staff-identifiable information during the attack on NHS Dumfries and Galloway which began at the end of February.
Data relating to a small number of patients was released in March, and the hackers had threatened that more would follow.
The health board said that data accessed by the cyber criminals has now been published onto the dark web.
It has set up a helpline for anyone concerned about the attack and is working with police and other agencies as investigations continue.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway chief executive Julie White said: “This is an utterly abhorrent criminal act by cyber criminals who had threatened to release more data.
“We should not be surprised at this outcome, as this is in line with the way these criminal groups operate.
“Work is beginning to take place with partner agencies to assess the data which has been published.
“This very much remains a live criminal matter, and we are continuing to work with national agencies including Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Scottish Government.
READ MORE: BBC, British Airways and Boots targeted by cybercriminals
“NHS Dumfries and Galloway is conscious that this may cause increased anxiety and concern for patients and staff, with a telephone helpline sharing the information hosted at our website available from tomorrow.
“Data accessed by the cyber criminals has now been published onto the dark web – which is not readily accessible to most people.
“Recognising that this is a live criminal matter, we continue to follow the very clear guidance being provided to us by national law enforcement agencies.”
A dedicated telephone helpline is open to the public from May 7, operating Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, and Saturday 9am to 1pm.
READ MORE: Glasgow firm issues warning following recent cyberattack
The health board urged everyone to be alert for any attempts to access their work and personal data, or for approaches by anyone claiming to be in possession of either their personal data or NHS data – whether this approach comes by email, telephone, social media or some other means.
In all instances, people are advised to take down details about the approach and contact Police Scotland by phoning 101.
Information is being regularly updated on the website www.nhsdg.co.uk/cyberattack.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here