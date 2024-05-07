Police Scotland said the driver of the car – a 42-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a white Kia Rio and a white Iveco Daily van.

The driver and the passenger of an Iveco were not injured.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or motorists who may have dashcam footage from nearby on the A9 around the time of the crash, to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 3682 of 6 May, 2024.”

The road was closed for investigations following the crash and fully reopened at around 4.45am on Tuesday.