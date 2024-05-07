A 30-year-old has been charged after a man was seen running with what appeared to be a chainsaw following a crash, with two police officers injured.

The disturbance happened following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley, Renfrewshire at around 1pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said that two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics.

The force said that a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court in due course.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.