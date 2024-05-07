An investigation is underway into a wildlife crime that was discovered in Inverness.

Police are making enquiries after a deer was found beheaded near to Torvean cemetery in the city over the weekend.

Police are keen to speak anyone with any information about the incident or with anyone who may have witnessed any person/s acting suspiciously in the area to contact them via 101, quoting PS-20240506-2619 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.