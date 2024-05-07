The trial covers all six of the firm's holiday parks in Scotland.

Guests who book a lodge or cabin for a two-night stay arriving on a Friday in May and June can leave their accommodation for the entire day of departure.

Rachel Mabbs, Commercial Director for Largo Leisure Parks said: “The downside to enjoying a weekend break is having to get up early on the last day in time to pack up and vacate your holiday accommodation by 10am.

"That’s why we have decided to give our lodge and cabin guests a well-deserved lay in and the full day to use their accommodation and have more fun before heading home.”

The offer is available for stays at Loch Tay Highland Lodges and Cruachan Farm in Perthshire, Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff, Letham Feus Holiday Park in Fife, Campsie Glen between Campsie Fells and Fintry Hills and Sauchope Links near Crail.